One killed, seven injured in accident on Zarqa-Mafraq road

By JT - Feb 13,2020 - Last updated at Feb 13,2020

AMMAN — One person was killed and seven others were injured on Thursday following a collision between a minibus and a dump truck on the Zarqa-Mafraq road, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said.

A Civil Defence Department (CDD) source said that CDD personnel provided the necessary first aid to the injured and transferred them along with the body of the deceased to Zarqa New Governmental Hospital, describing the general condition of six who were injured as moderate and the condition of one of the injured as severe.

