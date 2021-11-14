One-third of Jordanian population above 60 are diabetic — SIGI

AMMAN — One-third of the Jordanian population over 60 years old has diabetes, Solidarity Is Global Institute (SIGI), a local women’s organisation, said on Sunday on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, citing the Department of Statistics’ Population and Family Health Survey (2017-2018).

World Diabetes Day is annually marked on November 14.

The survey revealed that 31.9 per cent of the Jordanian population over 60 years are diabetic; as the percentage reached 34.6 per cent among females and 29.3 per cent among males.

SIGI reported that 4.7 per cent of the Jordanian population is diabetic, with the percentage among females totalling 4.8 and 4.6 among males.

Only 25 per cent of married Jordanian women, aged 15-49, make decisions on their healthcare by themselves, compared with 40 per cent recorded in the 2012 survey.

Seven per cent of married women said that their husbands make the decisions related to their wives’ health, without female partners participation and 67 per cent of married women said that they decide jointly, SIGI added.

The results also said that 40 per cent of the surveyed women’s male partners decide on their healthcare alone without the involvement of their female partners, 56 per cent take the decisions jointly and 3 per cent of male partners said that their wives decide for them.