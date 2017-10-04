You are here
Only citizens should benefit from subsidies — PM
By JT - Oct 04,2017 - Last updated at Oct 04,2017
AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki has said that all subsidised commodities are being currently under study regarding the sales tax, stressing that only citizens should benefit from subsidies.
Speaking at a meeting with municipal council presidents held at Al Hussein Cultural Centre on Tuesday, Mulki said that it is unacceptable for non-Jordanians to benefit from tax exemptions, which affect the Jordanian economy and citizens, especially in light of the fact that about one-third of the Kingdom’s population are non-Jordanians and they benefit from tax exemptions on goods.
The meeting was part of a dialogue initiated by the government with stakeholders to discuss solutions to the economic challenges facing Jordan.
The prime minister reviewed the main features and the pillars of the financial and structural reform programme, pointing out that the economic challenges that Jordan has been going through for several years are due to different reasons, including external ones like the Syrian refugee influx, and internal reasons like the unjustified sales tax exemptions.
He stressed that the main goal to be achieved at this stage is self-reliance, noting that the reform measures initiated by the government last year contributed to keeping the debt ratio to gross domestic product unchanged, noting that it reached 95.2 per cent last year, while it stands now at 94.7 per cent.
On the amendments to the Income Tax Law, Mulki affirmed that the government is committed to the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah to protect the middle- and low-income classes, and that there will be no change in the segments related to individuals and families.
He stressed that the amendments of law aim to raise the efficiency of tax collection and to harshen the penalties on those convicted of tax evasion, a practice that is “a crime against Jordan”.
The prime minister noted that severe penalties will be imposed on cases of tax evasion up to imprisonment that is irreplaceable with fines.
He announced that a special investigation unit is being established for tax related violations.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State Musa Maaytah, Minister of Municipal Affairs Walid Masri, Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani, Minister of Transport Jamil Mujahed and the Mayor of Amman Yousef Shawarbeh.
Comments
Economics Profe... (not verified)
Wed, 10/04/2017 - 06:49
Directing Bread subsidies only to Jordanian citizens is difficult to apply and previous experience in energy has failed as it led to canceling subsidies for all, the same will happen for bread subsidy.
DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)
Wed, 10/04/2017 - 02:13
MAKE NO MISTAKE ABOUT IT, THE PRIME MINISTER IS CORRECT AND RIGHT BUT THE PROBLEM WITH HIS PROPOSAL OR DECREE IS THAT WE HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO IS A CITIZEN AND WHO IS NOT WHEN WE FACTOR MIXED MIRRAGES. FOR EXAMPLE, I AM A US CITIZEN MARRIED TO A JORDANIAN AND WE HAVE ONE SON. DOES THE PRIME MINISTER IMPLY TO MEAN THAT MY WIFE CAN HAVE HEALTH INSURANCE IN JORDAN WHILE HER HUSBAND AND SON ARE DENIED THESE PRIVILAGES?. SO WHO IS A CITIZEN OF JORDAN AND WHO IS NOT? FOR THIS PROPOSAL TO PASS A LEGAL MONSTER, HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRIME MINISTER SHOULD ONCE AND FOR ALL CATEGORICALLY STATE WHO IS WHO IN JORDAN. THIS IS LIKE TRUMP'S RELIGIOUS BAN WITHOUT BOUNDRIES. IF ANY JORDANIAN MAN CAN GO TO ANY COUNTRY AND MARRY AS MANY WOMEN AS THEY CAN AND ALL AND THEIR FAMILIES BENEFIT IN ANY WAY OR FROM FROM HIS DEFINITION OF " CITIZENS ", THEN THIS PROPOSAL IS NULL AND VOID.
Add new comment