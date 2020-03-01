Orange 2025 strategy aims towards technology integration, mental health

AMMAN — Artificial intelligence, augmented reality, 5G, data computing, drones, aerospace and microsatellites make up the core of Orange Jordan’s strategy for the upcoming decade, CEO Thierry Marigny told reporters during a press conference held on Sunday in Amman.

The strategy, titled “Engage 2025”, aims at changing consumer habits by making the company “more meaningful” to Orange users, providing personalised services based on the individual consumer through AI and data, Marigny said.

The strategy aims at including customers in the process of choosing and prioritising services, in addition to promoting mental health by monitoring connection times and finding solutions to “reduce the stress of being connected at all times”.

“More and more people experience burn-out from excessive exposure to information and lack of privacy, and as an operator, we need to think about that to propose to customers some moments of disconnection and also teach our customers, especially teenagers, to use the network for their own abilities but also for their own health,” the CEO explained.

The strategy aims to reinvent the operative model, placing data and AI at the core and creating a future-facing company, Marigny said, noting that this is a move towards more personality and more green activities.

For the future vision to be better incorporated, Marigny said that the new model will require sharing infrastructure, especially telecommunication cell towers, with competitors, shifting the field of competition towards the quality of service.

While Orange Jordan started with mobile phones and a fixed network, Marigny pointed to a need for new lines of business and different kinds of services for more growth.

In a question-and-answer session following the initial presentation, Marigny noted that discussions with the government are ongoing to reduce taxes on the company. Soon, he said, regulations on data will be available to create a framework on data use in the Kingdom.