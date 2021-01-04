Over 135,000 individuals signed up to take COVID-19 vaccines — Health Minister

AMMAN — More than 135,000 people have signed up to take the coronavirus vaccine so far, according to the Ministry of Health. However, some people still have doubts about it despite health officials’ encouragement.

“We seek to reach one million people,” Minister of Health Nathir Obeidat said in a statement late Sunday.

Mohammad Ajarmeh, a 32-year-old Jordanian engineer expressed his uncertainty about taking the vaccine, “I still do not know if I want to wait this pandemic out or take the vaccine,” he said.

With the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arriving by the end of January, some are eager to be among the first to get the vaccine.

“If taking the vaccine means I can go out, socialise and live my life without the fear of getting infected or infecting others then I am all in. I have wasted almost a year of my life shutting myself out and living in fear,” said Rami Sarayrah, an engineer.

The health minister added that Jordanian health personnel have demonstrated excellent capabilities in the crisis.