Over 35 women debtors released from prison

By Suzanna Goussous - May 15,2017 - Last updated at May 15,2017

AMMAN — More than 35 women will be able to spend Ramadan and Eid with their families following their recent release from prison, where they had been held for failing to repay small amounts of money taken “out of necessity”, activists said on Monday.

A recent campaign, which started after learning of a woman imprisoned for a debt of JD355, aims to release as many women as possible before the holy month of Ramadan, according to the campaign’s co-founder Hamzeh Hussami.

The loans, which turned into debts, were in most cases taken to help family businesses, an activist said, explaining that the businesses might not have made a profit or either failed completely, leaving women unable to repay their debts.

In some cases, women have been divorced by their husbands, or both have been imprisoned, as a result of a failure to pay back the money, organisers said.

Hussami said previously that, with every day the payment is postponed, the women are required to pay an additional daily fine ranging between JD0.25 and JD0.35, and sometimes up to JD1 per day, until the debt is fully paid.

The campaign aims to encourage individual donors to help pay the debts of the women. When donors contact the campaign’s co-founders or members, they are allowed to choose a case, for example single mothers, new mothers, divorced or widowed women, with work then coordinated between a volunteer lawyer and the authorities to secure the release from prison.

Around two weeks ago, the campaign started working on the first case, which subsequently uncovered more cases around the Kingdom of women jailed for small debts.

As a result, 12 women debtors were released from prison last week.

The campaign, according to Hussami, aims to not only secure the women’s release, but also raise public awareness about the issue of women debtors, especially in cases where the amount does not exceed JD500 and the initial loan was taken out for a small business project.

He also stressed that it is internationally recognised that women should not be imprisoned if they are pregnant or if their husbands are also imprisoned.

The activist noted that campaign members do not receive the donations, as they only link the donors to the lawyers and judiciary directories.

The second and third stages of the campaign will expand its focus to include women detained and wanted for larger debts, according to the co-founder.

For donations, the organisers can be reached at 0779725049.