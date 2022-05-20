Painting event held in honour of late journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

By Rayya Al Muheisen - May 20,2022 - Last updated at May 20,2022

A painting event was held in the Jabal Luweibdeh neighbourhood of Amman on Wednesday in honour of veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh (Photo courtesy of Silk Organisation for Community Development)

AMMAN — Over 250 people on Wednesday participated in painting a work of art in Amman’s Jabal Luweibdeh neighbourhood to commemorate and honour veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli occupation force raid in the West Bank city of Jenin last week.

The Silk Organisation for Community Development organised the event in collaboration with the Artists Association of Al Weibdeh, according to a statement from the organisation.

The statement added that the local community, as well as national and international journalists participated in the event.

“The painting was drawn to pay special tribute to the journalist, who was widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism,” the statement read.

“Almost 40 artists and over 40 children participated in drawing the painting,” the statement noted.

Talal Tarawneh, 10, who participated in drawing the painting said, “I feel so bad that Shireen was murdered”.

Meanwhile, Talal’s mother Amani Shobaki, said “it is our duty as parents to educate our children about Palestine”.

“Our main goal is to tell the whole world the truth about what’s happening in Palestine,” Nihad Dabas, founder of the Silk Organisation, told The Jordan Times.

Dabas added that “Jordanians will always stand in solidarity with our beloved Palestinian brothers”.

“The late Shireen Abu Akleh was shot while upholding her national duty to convey the reality of Palestinian suffering as a result of the occupation,” Dabas said.

Dabas stated that “there’s a huge importance to demonstrate our humanitarian position as an organisation, to support and stand in solidarity with issues that affect people’s conscience, values and beliefs”.

“We are fully aware of the pain caused by the assassination of Abu Akleh and the attempts to obliterate all the signs that contribute to drawing attention to the suffering of the Palestinian people under the Israeli occupation,” Dabas added.