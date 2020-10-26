Palestinian Affairs Department monthly report sheds light on continuous Israeli violations 

AMMAN — Two people were killed and 56 wounded in the occupied Palestinian territories in September, including six children, a woman and three reporters, as a result of continuous Israeli violations in September, the Department of Palestinian Affairs said on Sunday.

The occupation forces also arrested 356 Palestinians in September, out of which 24 in the Gaza Strip, while the courts affiliated to the occupation forces placed seven Palestinians from Jerusalem under house arrest, according to the department’s monthly report on the occupation forces’ violations against Palestinian land, its people and holy sites.

The report also revealed a total of 316 Israeli incursions occurred in September: 43 incursions in Jerusalem, 45 in Ramallah, 26 in Jenin, 14 in Toubas, 20 in Tulkarem, nine in Qalqilya, 27 in Nablus, 17 in Salfit, nine in Jericho, 31 in Bethlehem, 60 in Hebron, two in northern Gaza, four in Gaza, four in the central region, three in Khan Younis and two in Rafah.

The Israeli forces also carried out systematic violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in the occupied Palestinian territories, the report said, adding that more than 1,580 settlers stormed Al Aqsa Mosque in September.

A total of 2,032 settlers took part in these assaults, the report added, revealing that the reported violations also included the closure of a mosque in Beit Sahour and the prevention of residents from performing prayers inside the mosque, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Israeli authorities also continued their racist policies against the Palestinians, confiscating their lands, the report said.

A total of 29 illegal demolitions of residential buildings were registered in September, of which 13 were reported in Jerusalem, in addition to demolitions of 27 Palestinian facilities.

The report cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, also showed that Israeli authorities approved a number of settlement projects aimed at establishing the settler presence in a number of cities, primarily Jerusalem.

The occupation authorities have approved a plan to establish 980 new units in Efrat settlement, south of Bethlehem, as well as the so-called Israeli Building and Housing Committee approved a plan to expand the Har Gilo settlement through constructing 560 new settler units, in addition to the approval of a plan to expand the bypass of Al Walaja road, south of Bethlehem, which links the Gush Etzion settlement with occupied Jerusalem, among other plans.