Palestinian Cultural Exhibition to open on Saturday

By JT - Oct 12,2016 - Last updated at Oct 12,2016

AMMAN – The annual Palestinian Cultural Exhibition opens on Saturday at the Association of Jordanian Contractors in Amman, showcasing a wide range of items of Palestinian cultural significance.

The three-day exhibition, organised by the Palestinian Cultural Centre in cooperation with the Palestinian embassy, will display artwork including a large collection of traditional cross-stitch embroidery, posters and books about Palestine in English and Arabic.

It will also feature artistic activities, including traditional dabka dancing and film screenings.

Organisers say the event aims to preserve the tradition and identity of Palestine.

In a previous statement to The Jordan Times, organisers said that over 500 women living in Palestinian refugee camps produce the work on display at the exhibition.

The Palestinian Cultural Centre is a nonprofit organisation established in Jordan in 1991.

It seeks to preserve Palestine’s heritage and culture, to help families in Palestinian refugee camps become economically independent and to sustain vulnerable Palestinians in their homeland and abroad, the centre said in an earlier statement.

In addition to helping women in refugee camps earn an income from their art, the centre’s initiatives include providing financial aid and healthcare to vulnerable families as well as university scholarships to Palestinians, the statement added.