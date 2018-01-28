You are here
Palestinian president arrives in Jordan
By JT - Jan 28,2018 - Last updated at Jan 29,2018
AMMAN — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived late Sunday in Amman for a visit that came in response to an invitation by His Majesty King Abdullah, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
He was received at the Marka Civil Airport by Sate Minister for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani and several senior officials and top brass.
A ceremonial official reception was given upon the arrival of the visiting president, who was greeted by the Honour Guard.
This is the first visit by Abbas to Jordan in the aftermath of the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which triggered a crisis in the Palestinian-US ties that saw US President Trump order cuts in US aid to Palestinian refugees and threaten more punitive measures.
