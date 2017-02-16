Palestinian state of highest national interest for Jordan — gov’t

AMMAN — The establishment of a Palestinian state not only meets Palestinian national aspirations, but is also of the highest national interest to Jordan, a senior official said on Thursday.

Mohammad Momani, the government’s spokesperson, said justice should be granted to Palestinians by giving them their legitimate national rights, which primarily focus on establishing a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Momani’s remarks came following US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, where Trump urged Netanyahu to curb settlement activity but avoided any explicit endorsement of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Without ensuring justice for the Palestinian people, the Palestinian issue will remain unresolved,” stressed Momani, who is also minister of state for media affairs.

For Jordan, the minister said, a Palestinian state is intimately tied to Jordanian interests in various ways.

“The absence of a fair solution and the perpetuation of injustice against the Palestinian people will feed extremism and terrorism in the region, giving terrorists a pretext to justify their horrible terrorist acts,” Momani said.

He added that Arabs have always been ready for peace and willing to engage with America’s “indispensable” role in facilitating peace between Israel and its neighbours.