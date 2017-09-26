Paris Arab World Institute sheds light on Arab Christians in global exhibition

The exhibition 'Oriental Christians: 2,000 Years of History' showcases rare pieces lent by the Jordanian Department of Antiquities (Photo courtesy of Department of Antiquities)

AMMAN — An exhibition titled “Oriental Christians: 2,000 Years of History” was inaugurated on Monday by French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the Arab World Institute (AWI) in Paris, in the presence of Jordanian tourism minister, Lina Annab.

The exhibition, which encompasses the countries of Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine and Iraq, among others, sheds light on the history of a diverse community [the Arab Christians] and the major role it has played in the political, cultural, social and religious arenas in the region, the organisers said in a statement e-mailed to The Jordan Times.

Held in collaboration with the tourism ministries and departments in the region, the exhibition showcases rare artefacts of Christian heritage, some of which have never been presented in Europe before.

“We are proud to participate in this exhibition with three magnificent mosaics pieces and two other artefacts related to the sixth century AD,” director general of the Department of Antiquities, Monther Jamhawi, told The Jordan Times, adding that “it highlights the harmony and the interfaith dialogue between Arabs whatever their

religion is”.

He added: “Jordan has proved to be the land of peace and social and religious co-existence, as it is reflected nowadays in the policy supported by His Majesty King Abdullah.”

Deeply linked to the events told in the New Testament, the lands of Jordan are crucial in understanding the early days of Christianity.

The exhibition was established as a historical itinerary throughout time, centred around the pivotal theme of Christians’ identity in the Middle East.

Retracing the 2000-year evolution of Arab Christians, the exhibition showcases the adoption of Christianity as a state religion in the fourth century, explores Christian contribution to the nahda (Arab renaissance) in the 19th century, as well as the cultural and political renewal in the 20th and 21st centuries, while focusing on the contemporary vitality of the Christian communities in the Arab world, amidst a turbulent context, the organisers said.

During a visit to Jordan, Gilles Gauthier, former ambassador in the region and Personal advisor to the AWI President, Jack Lang, said: “Christians are an integral part of the regional identity and they should not be ostracised as a distinct group within the community.”

Organised as a follow up to last year’s “Hajj: pilgrimage to Mecca” showcase, which was publically well receivedwas met with great public success, the exhibition sought to broaden the AWI’s lens to shed light on the Christian community of the Arab world, exploring the daily reality of its heritage in the region

“After this beautiful highlight on Islam, we felt like it was time to bespeak of the religious diversity in the Arab world,” Elodie Bouffard, one of the curators of the exhibition, was quoted in a statement as saying.

French ambassador to Jordan, David Bertolotti, told The Jordan Times recently: “Too often, the Holy Land is restricted to Jerusalem and its surroundings, forgetting the beautiful Kingdom of Jordan.”

“In Jordan, not only do we have the ‘rocks’, the sites of Mount Nebo and of the Christ baptism in the Jordan Valley, but we also have an active community of men and women that make Christianity live on a daily basis,” he stated.

Citing the exhibition as “a great opportunity to let the world know about this beautiful country”, the ambassador voiced his hope that it would “restore the world visibility that Jordan deserves”.