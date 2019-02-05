Parliamentary delegation heads to Baghdad today

By JT - Feb 05,2019 - Last updated at Feb 05,2019

AMMAN — A parliamentary delegation, headed by Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh, will head to Baghdad on Tuesday for a two-day official visit upon an invitation from Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbousi.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with Iraqi President Barham Saleh, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Halbousi over bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Lawmakers from the two countries will discuss building a unified Jordanian-Iraqi stance on various issues of mutual concern for Arab and international parliamentary unions, according to Petra.

Thirteen MPs representing the House's committees and blocs will accompany Tarawneh, Petra said.

Jordan and Iraq have recently signed several cooperation agreements in the fields of oil, electricity and trade.

Economic relations between Jordan and Iraq have seen progress in the past few months, marked by His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Baghdad last month, preceded by a visit by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz in December, 2018.