Partisan life cannot develop without civic education — Maaitah

AMMAN — One of the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System’s most important recommendations related to youth empowerment was developing civic education, respecting all forms of diversity and developing dialogue based on opinions, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaitah said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the “Civic education in enhancing community peace and activating the culture of dialogue” forum, Maaitah said that partisan life cannot be developed without having civic education, which contributes to effective dialogue among community members and enhances youth and women's integration in political and partisan work.

During the event, co-organised by Jordan Centre for Civic Education (JCCE) and Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Foundation (KAS), the minister highlighted the importance of instilling dialogue based on different opinions and societal peace. The minister also highlighted discarding hate speech, along with developing laws to organise political life, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

KAS Jordan Office Director Edmund Ratka noted that civic education is the basis for creating a democratic culture among citizens. Ratka noted that KAS seeks to promote the civic education and enhance democratic dialogue by all means, the most important of which is “online communication”.

JCCE Director Muna Alami said that the two-day forum aims to acquaint the public with the human rights-based approach and the role of civic education in limiting violence and extremism, in addition to deepening effective citizenship among local and Arab communities.