PDTRA board members take legal oath

AMMAN — Chief commissioner and members of the Petra Development and Tourism Regional Authority (PDTRA) on Tuesday took the oath of office before Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Tuesday after a Royal Decree endorsed a Cabinet decision appointing them.

The Council of Ministers has named Suleiman Farajat as chief commissioner, Ziyad Saidat as vice chairman, Maram Freihat as member, Saad Rawajfeh as commissioner and Bilal Khreisat as commissioner for Petra Archeology Park and Tourism, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The appointments are based on Article 6 of PDTRA Law No. 15 of 2009, which stipulates that the five full-time board members are appointed by the Cabinet for a four-year renewable term, pending final approval by a Royal Decree.