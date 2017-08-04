Penal Code changes raise debate over its expected role in enhancing rule of law

AMMAN — As Parliament passed changes to the Penal Code, stakeholders gave mixed reactions as they weighed the pros and cons of the new version of the key legislation.

The debate was, in particular, focused on the feasibility of intensifying penalties and raising fines for violations, with critics accusing the authors of the code of manipulating the legislation to generate revenues, while a senior official begged to differ.

Rationale:

Rule of the law

Amending the Penal Code by the government came in implementation of recommendations made by the Royal Committee for Developing the Judiciary and Enhancing the Rule of Law, set up by His Majesty King Abdullah in October 2016 to revamp the judiciary and draw a roadmap for judicial reform.

The panel itself was formed shortly after His Majesty released his sixth Discussion Paper, which focused on the rule of law as a key pillar of Jordan as a civil state of justice and equality.

The committee came up with 49 suggestions to reform the judicial situation, some of which had been key demands by advocacy groups and activists for decades.

The implementation of the plan involved changes to, or the introduction of 16 pieces of legislation.

The ‘achievement’

The main features of the code after it underwent the makeover include harsher penalties of legal violations that have been sources of complaint by the public as they evolved into “phenomena”, such as car theft, assaults on public servants, including teachers and doctors, festive firing, hooliganism and water theft, among others.

Those who steal public water, for example, will receive a maximum of 5 years in prison and a JD5,000 fine, up from one-year and JD25.

Conviction for rioting at sports fields and educational facilities, in clear reference to campus violence, will bring violators a prison sentence of 3 months to one year, in an apparent move by lawmakers to address two other phenomena that have caused much public concern over the past years and triggered calls for solutions.

Moreover, the amendments harshen the punishment for certain crimes committed against minors and women, and a major leap was the cancellation of Article 308 that allowed sexual assault perpetrators to escape punishment by marrying their victims.

The new version of the Penal Code, as endorsed by the two Chambers of Parliament, has seen the introduction of community service and allowing the use of electronic tracking bracelets for first-time offenders.

Criticism

Critics have mainly raised the question of whether stricter penalties are enough deterrent to violations.

Lawyer Leen Khayyat, a criminal law expert, told The Jordan Times that when certain illegal behaviours prevail, a harsher penalty is not the only answer.

“The government should first try to address the social and other root causes that lead to the rise of a certain violation or crime. If the punishment is not found to be a sufficient deterrent after a thorough study, then it can be harshened. As far as I am concerned, the punishments before the latest amendments were proportionate to the nature of the violations in question,” the jurist explained.

Besides, she said, raising fines is “definitely meant as a way of collecting revenues.”

Wafaa Bani Mustafa (Jerash) agreed, criticising in remarks under the Dome what she considered a state policy aimed at “collecting” money, by raising the value of the fine set to replace from JD2 to JD10 for each imprisonment day.

One more point Khayyat raised is that the amendments, in general, “stripped the discretionary power given to judges”. When the penalty is increased for certain misdemeanours and violations that used to be punishable by less than three month-imprisonment, judges, in such cases after the amendments, can no longer replace the jail sentence with fines.

Khayyat gave the example of “acts that violate public modesty”, whose maximum sentence was six months, which has been increased to one year.

Khayyat, echoing other critics, underlined what she described as “legislative massacre” referring to the short duration of the debate over the code. “It only took the Lower House nine hours in total to reach the final vote on the entire code,” she said.

“This is a crucial law that regulates the freedoms and lives of citizens and so it should have been discussed during an ordinary session so that deputies could take the appropriate amount of time to discuss it thoroughly,” Khayyat added.

The description “legislative massacre” was first used by MP Saleh Armouti (Amman, 3rd District).

In previous remarks Balqa Deputy Mustafa Yaghi criticised the amendments, labelling them as “alien to our culture”.

“What is the purpose of raising the life sentence from 20 to 30 years? I believe there are huge fallacies and I suggest that the government withdraws the bill and restructures it to fit our traditions, heritage and religion,” Yaghi said during the House debate over the law.

Counter-argument

For His part ,Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah highlighted the importance of implementing the Royal panel’s recommendations to achieve political, social and judicial reform.

“The government and the Lower House have worked very hard to reach this major accomplishment despite the current regional situation and that is a true indication that the Kingdom is persistent in its efforts to keep the pursuit of reform alive”, Maaytah told The Jordan Times on Thursday.

Responding to criticism, Maaytah insisted that increased penalties came as deterrence to specific violations and crimes, especially those targeting women and vulnerable groups.

The amendments, he added, reflected the “evolution in the Jordanian judicial system”.

“We have witnessed a major step when jail sentences are replaced with community service and electronic tracking bracelets are sanctioned for first-time offenders”, Maaytah added.

Maaytah did not agree with the claim that the new version of the Penal Code reflect a plan to generate more revenues. “In all cases, only violators and offenders will be subjected to these fines”.

As the amended law is expected to go into effect, after the King’s endorsement and publication in the Official Gazette, lawyers are preparing themselves for the changes.

Head of the Jordan Bar Association (JBA), Mazen Irsheidat, said his syndicate would undertake the “difficult and important” role to introduce lawyers to the new amendments.

“Everyone needs to thoroughly understand the changes; we are forming specialised committees to study the amended provisions and, subsequently, hold seminars and workshops to educate JBA members,” he said, praising the amendments and agreeing with Maaytah that intensified penalties would deter crime.

He particularly lauded the introduction of community service as an alternative to prison, describing it as a “quantum leap”.