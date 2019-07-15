Planned cultural centre in Madaba to feature mosaics, art galleries

AMMAN — A tender will be floated in the next two weeks to build a comprehensive cultural centre in Madaba, meeting the long-held demand of its residents, the governorate’s cultural director said on Sunday.

Officials are still waiting for final measures to be completed before the tender is floated and land is purchased in the Central Madaba District, Cultural Director Firas Masri told The Jordan Times over the phone.

The centre is expected to be completed within two years, Masri said, noting that Madaba’s residents have asked for a fully equipped cultural centre for a long time.

The centre will include theatres equipped with sound systems and projectors, a large conference room, two art galleries and it will house the governorate’s culture department.

Madaba's cultural and historical heritage will be showcased at the centre, reflecting the governorate's traditions, such as the art of mosaics, Masri said, noting that it will also be a hub for artists or groups to practise their work and hold rehearsals or workshops, as the centre is meant to serve the local community.

Currently, anyone who has to host an event still needs to rent halls in different buildings, and therefore the centre will make it easier for all artists, writers and creative individuals to do their work and practise their hobbies.

Madaba's decentralisation governorate council has allocated JD4 million to complete the project, Masri concluded.