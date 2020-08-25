Planning minister meets with UNFPA representative

AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wissam Rabadi on Tuesday met with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Jordan head Ensherah Ahmed and discussed the challenges facing the Kingdom as a result of hosting a large number of Syrian refugees.

Lauding the humanitarian role of the UNFPA towards countries most affected by the Syrian crisis, Rabadi reviewed the impact of hosting Syrian refugees amid the current regional challenges, according to a ministry statement.

The minister also went over the mechanism adopted, highlighting that it will offer a longer-term vision, facilitate continuous improvement and regular updates, according to the statement.

Rabadi also highlighted government’s commitment to maintain a “participatory approach” to increase the private sector and local communities’ participation.

The UNFPA representative acquainted the gathering with the fund’s efforts across the world, especially in Jordan.

Commending Jordan’s ongoing backing to the Syrian refugees, she expressed support to the Jordan Response Plan to the Syrian crisis, urging the international community and donors to help Jordan with the necessary funding to step up response and address the refugee crisis optimally.