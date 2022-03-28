Planning Ministry holds consultation meeting on outcomes of UN framework

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ghulam Isaczai speaks during a national consultation meeting on the outcomes of the UN framework for cooperation in the sustainable development for 2023-2027 on Sunday (Photo courtesy of Planning Ministry)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, in cooperation with the office of the UN Resident Coordinator, on Sunday held a high-level national consultation meeting on the outcomes of the UN framework for cooperation in the sustainable development for 2023-2027.

The meeting is part of ongoing coordination between Jordan, represented by its concerned ministries and departments, and the UN, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

Planning Ministry Secretary General Marwan Rifai referred to the importance of the UN framework and the joint role of the government and UN agencies in implementing the Kingdom’s development priorities, stressing the need to reach “qualitative interventions with a clear, positive impact on citizens".

He also highlighted the importance of these interventions to match Jordanians’ needs and enhance the mechanisms of transparency and accountability for the government and UN organisations.

Rifai stressed the significance of cooperation with the UN organisation regarding the Syrian refugee crisis and “to not mix between the humanitarian and development aspects”.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ghulam Isaczai said that the Voluntary National Review (VNR) process, “should guide us in prioritisation of the goals and identification of national and sub-national indicators to measure Jordan’s progress in the realization of the SDGs in the next eight years”.

He reiterated the UN’s commitment to expand its support for Jordan.

“The UN is committed to expanding its support to the country’s growth, by providing support to growth policies and strategies, financing pathways, that reduce exclusion, strengthen the rights and self-reliance opportunities of the most vulnerable including refugees, addressing water scarcity, ensuring food security and access to clean energy,” he said.

Participants in the meeting also discussed priorities on the new cooperation framework, which includes support for Jordan to realise green growth, sustainable job opportunities and enhance rights and self-reliance opportunities, mainly for women and youth.