Pleasant weather forecast for coming days

AMMAN – The Kingdom on Friday witnessed thunderstorms, especially in central and northern governorates, accompanied by heavy rainfall and hail.

Videos, taken from windows and rooftops, circulated on social media showed thunderstorms and rainfall as the condition lasted for around an hour in some areas.

The unstable weather conditions ended on Friday night, as warm and sunny weather prevailed on Saturday, with gradual rise in temperatures during the week, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

On Sunday, a slight increase in temperatures is forecast, bringing generally warm weather with easterly moderate winds, while on Monday temperatures are expected to go up five to six degrees above their annual average, according to the JMD.

In Amman, temperatures on Sunday are forecast to range between 27°C and 15°C, while on Monday they are forecast to reach a high of 29°C during the day, dropping to a low of 16°C at night.

In Aqaba, Sunday temperatures are forecast to range between a high of 34°C and a low of 22°C, while on Monday they are forecast to range between 36°C and 22°C.