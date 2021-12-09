You are here
PM arrives in Ramallah
By JT - Dec 09,2021 - Last updated at Dec 09,2021
AMAMN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh arrived in Ramallah on Thursday.
The premier is scheduled to meet with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Shtayyeh, to co-chair the Joint Jordanian-Palestinian Higher Committee meetings, which will be held in Ramallah on Thursday, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
