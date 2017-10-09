You are here

PM chairs Economic Policy Council meeting

By JT - Oct 09,2017 - Last updated at Oct 09,2017

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Economic Policy Council to discuss the financial reform and the plan to stimulate economy growth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

During the meeting, Mulki stressed the importance of the programmes and measures of the economic stimulation, which would enhance the economy’s growth and resilience to face challenges. 

He noted that several internal and external factors have affected the national economy and imposed great burdens. The premier added that the "Arab Spring", the waves of refugees and the closure of borders and the Egyptian gas disruption have posed a difficult challenge to Jordan, leading to an increase in public debt. 

Mulki outlined the general framework of financial reform that aims to address the imbalances that face the economy.  

