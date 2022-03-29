PM checks on military, civil consumer corporations ahead of Ramadan

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh during an inspection visit to the Civil and Military Service Consumer Corporations on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh paid an inspection visit to the markets of the two main Civil and Military Service Consumer Corporations in the Bayader Wadi Seer area on Tuesday.

He stressed the importance of the two corporations' role in achieving a balance in commodity prices, along with the private sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He praised measures taken by the two institutions to provide goods to citizens in "sufficient quantities at fair prices", in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan and beyond, stressing that the Kingdom has a sufficient supply of commodities thanks to the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah to secure strategic food stocks.

Khasawneh was briefed by Director General of the Civil Service Consumer Corporation Salman Qudah, and Assistant Director General of the Military Consumer Corporation Col. Abdulkarim Adwan, on measures to secure citizens with goods during the holy month of Ramadan and beyond.

He also stressed the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army’s role in maintaining food security.