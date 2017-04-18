PM, economic team visit potash company

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki and the Cabinet economic team on Monday paid a visit to the Arab Potash Company (APC) as part of a plan to conduct field visits to main players in promising economic sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The economic task force has announced field visits scheduled over two weeks, to include companies and institutions that contribute to economic development in the sectors of tourism, such as the Royal Jordanian Airlines, mining, including the phosphate and potash mining, and electricity.

Yesterday, the premier and the economic team met with APC’s Chairman Jamal Sarayrah and CEO Brent Heimann and several board members and top executives.

Discussions covered the government’s drive to stimulate the economy. Mulki said that the government is working to expedite potash mining complementary industries such as the production of chlorine, sodium hydroxide heavy water by APC to “diversify its products and enhance its competitiveness…”, and voiced support for other projects planned by the firm to strengthen its position in order to compete in international markets.