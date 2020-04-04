PM expresses confidence in Jordan’s ability to overcome coronavirus crisis

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz on Friday voiced confidence in the ability of Jordan, with the public’s cooperation and commitment to the regulations put in place, to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions on the Kingdom’s health, economic and social sectors.

Speaking on Jordan Television’s 60 Minutes programme through Skype, Razzaz said that His Majesty King Abdullah closely follows up on developments regarding the virus and directs the government to take procedures necessary to safeguard the homeland and citizens against the pandemic, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The curfew had been extended for 14 days until April 15, and “we can see how dangerous the pandemic can be if we allow it to spread”, the premier said, adding that the government imposed a comprehensive curfew on Friday “to analyse our ability” to commit to procedures and “prepare ourselves for the worst scenarios possible”.

He added that the number of new cases registered in the Kingdom on Friday, at a total of 11, is “good” compared to Thursday, noting that these numbers “provide indicators on ways of dealing with the challenge in a dynamic way”.

As for the impacts of the crisis on the Jordanian economy, Razzaz said that the Kingdom “is not isolated from the interconnected international economy”, assuring Jordanians that the economic situation in the Kingdom is “good” compared to other countries and stressing that “no one in the world now has a roadmap for the future”.

The prime minister expressed pride in the private sector and its ability to adapt, noting that several garment factories are now manufacturing masks and some other companies have opted for distance work to reduce the amount of interaction between people.

He added that “some medium- and large-sized enterprises have been negatively affected”.

He also highlighted the procedures taken by the Central Bank of Jordan to boost the resilience of companies and their ability to overcome the current phase, noting that the CBJ on Wednesday announced a JD500 million financing programme to help companies with preferential interest rates, in addition to delaying large payments, tax and social security subscriptions for these companies.

As for the funds that the government has established to collect donations, Razzaz said that the government will announce the amounts of money in these funds.