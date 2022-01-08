You are here
PM, German Defence Minister talk ties, cooperation
By JT - Jan 08,2022 - Last updated at Jan 08,2022
AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Saturday met with German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, in the presence of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj, Gen. Yousef Huneiti, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The meeting focused on areas of cooperation between the countries, especially in the fields of defence, training, and the exchange of military expertise, in addition to efforts to combat terrorism.
During the meeting, Khasawneh highlighted the Jordanian-German relations and the keenness to enhance joint cooperation in all fields.
Similarly, the German minister underlined the distinguished bilateral relations, pointing to Jordan's role under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah in supporting efforts to bring peace and security to the Middle East.
