PM instructs aid fund to disburse additional support to beneficiaries

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Wednesday instructed the Social Development Ministry to disburse additional financial aid and winter assistance to families that are beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund (NAF), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The additional aid is aimed at enabling underprivileged families to meet their living demands.

Social Development Minister Wajih Azaizeh, who is also president of NAF’s board of directors, said that two programmes valued at a JD2.8 million were created in light of the premier’s directives.

He said the programmes are part of NAF’s efforts to improve its new targeting system for service recipients in accordance with the best international practices and based on scientific standards that take into account the conditions of the Jordanian society.

The first programme is designated for additional aid to benefit around 50,000 families benefitting from the fund, Azaizeh said, adding that the maximum aid for one family will reach JD90 in addition to its monthly paid aid.

However, the additional aid will be disbursed every three months in a lump sum, according to the minister.

The second programme focuses on winter aid and aims to help NAF beneficiaries meet winter demands like heating, he said, adding that this assistance will be distributed to beneficiaries before the end of 2016 at values varying between JD25 and JD50, based on the number of family members. It will be disbursed only once.