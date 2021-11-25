PM issues Defence Order No. 35 regulating entry to public, private institutions

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Thursday issued Defence Order No. 35 of 2021, regulating entry to public and private institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Following are excerpts from the text of Defence Order No. 35:

First: Public and private sector employees are not allowed to join work unless they have received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. The days they are not allowed to work shall be deducted from their annual leave. If the annual leaves are exhausted, they shall be considered unpaid leave, and employees are not entitled to any salary or allowance during that period.

Second: 1- No person who is over the age of 18 is allowed to visit any ministry or public department or private sector institutions unless he/she has received two jabs of a COVID vaccine.

2- All people who visit hospitals and healthcare centres for emergencies are excluded from the first clause of Section 2 .

Third: 1- Employees who allow the entry of anyone in violation of the first and second sections of this order shall face a penalty mentioned in the Civil Service Bylaw.

2- Any private sector institution that violates Section 1 of this order shall be closed for one week for first time violation, and two weeks for a repeat violation whereas an institution that rectifies its status shall be allowed to reopen.

3- Any private sector institution that violates Section 2 of this order shall face penalties as follows:

A- Malls, shopping centres, banking institutions, telecommunications companies and their exhibitions, restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, hotels, offices of electricity distribution and water companies, night clubs, bars, discos, Turkish baths, sports clubs, fitness centres and swimming pools will face a fine JD1,000 for first time violation, JD3,000 for second time violation and JD5,000 for third time violation, and shall face a one-week closure for repeat violations after that.

B- Institutions not mentioned in Paragraph A shall face a fine of JD100 for first time violation, JD200 for second time violation, JD300 for third time violation, and a one-week closure for repeat violations after that.

Fourth: 1- The provisions of this order do not apply to people who have not received vaccines for medical reasons under a decision made by the health minister or authorised officials.

2- People referred to in the first clause of Section 4 shall present a negative PCR test within 72 hours upon entering any public or private sector institution mentioned in this order.

Fifth: Receiving two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine is proven through ID cards or the health certificate that can be obtainable through Sanad application.

Sixth: 1- Section 1 and Section 7 of Defence Order No. 32 be cancelled.

2- First and Third items of Defence Order No. 34 are cancelled.

3- The Third item of Circular No. 46 that amended the Fourth item of Circular No. 44 is cancelled.

Seventh: Defence Order 35 comes into effect as of January 1, 2022.

Eighth: The prime minister has the right to amend any of the provisions of this order under circulars he issues based on developments in the epidemiological situation.