PM meets with CEO of Export-Import Bank of Korea

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh meets CEO of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank) Bang Moon-kyu and an accompanying delegation on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Tuesday received CEO of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank) Bang Moon-kyu and an accompanying delegation who are currently on a visit to the Kingdom.

The prime minister referred to the “distinguished” Jordanian-Korean cooperation and said that both countries are committed to enhancing ties in various fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also expressed appreciation of the Korean government’s launching of several projects and assistance programmes in the Kingdom, noting that they played a positive role in several vital sectors and priority development programmes.

Khasawneh, in the presence of Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh and Korean Ambassador in Amman Lee Jae-wan, also expressed the government’s keenness to continue cooperation with Korea Eximbank, stressing that the Kingdom welcomes the bank's participation in local public-private partnership projects that Jordan intends to implement in several fields.

The premier also reviewed the government's efforts to enhance the investment environment in the Kingdom and attract more local and foreign investments that can contribute to boosting the development process and creating jobs for the Jordanian youth.

The Korea Eximbank CEO praised the relations between Jordan and Korea, stressing that the bank is keen on increasing cooperation with the government and the concerned institutions.