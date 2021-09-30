PM meets Lebanese Parliament Speaker

By JT - Sep 30,2021 - Last updated at Sep 30,2021

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Thursday met Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

During the Beirut-held meeting, Khasawneh expressed the Kingdom’s readiness to support Lebanon, voicing keenness on supporting them and meeting the demands of the Lebanese.

On the Egyptian gas and electrical connection, the premier highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts towards speeding up steps towards the realisation of the projects as early as possible, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan will work on these two projects on a daily basis, he said.

Berri commended the Kingdom’s stance in support of Lebanon and Arab issues.

In press remarks following the meeting, Khasawneh said that his visit to Lebanon, shortly after the formation of the new Lebanese government and the phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, shows the Kingdom’s solidarity and ongoing support for Lebanon.