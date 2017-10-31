PM meets with Reform bloc members

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Tuesday met with Lower House’s Reform bloc headed by MP Abdullah Akaileh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The talks were part of meetings held by the government with parliamentary blocs, business representatives and citizens to discuss the economic challenges and reforms the government intends to implement.

Akaileh said that the bloc is hoping that the government listens to its view points about the challenges Jordan is facing and the repercussions of regional crises.

He stressed that the Reform bloc’s position is with the public’s interest. However, Akaileh pointed out the importance of strengthening the role of the state and the rule of law in the fight against all forms of corruption, nepotism and administrative dereliction.

On the economic level, he mentioned that citizens are “not feeling” growth reflecting on their daily lives, stressing the importance of working on this issue to find solutions to poverty and unemployment.

Akaileh added that his bloc has been advocating for a longtime for Jordan to be self-sufficient provided that minimum wage citizens do not bear the brunt of the economic reform process.

Akaileh highlighted the importance of promoting public freedoms and freedom of expression, and enhancing Jordan’s political role in the region, especially regarding the Palestinian issue. He also enquired about the plans for the new capital city and the finances assigned to implement it.

For his part, Mulki said that the government is eager to cooperate with the Lower House and all parliamentary blocs and trust the capabilities of MPs, which influence government decisions.

As for the new capital city, Mulki stressed that this project will be a new investment on state land and will be a gateway for investments in the long-term.

He stressed that the planned city is “not a new capital” and tenders will be fully implemented according to build-operate-transfer contracts for the private sector and the government will not bear any financial cost. The project will be built in five stages starting next year and extending until 2050.

Jordan’s advance towards self-sufficiency requires huge investments, which the new city can provide, the PM said. He expressed his confidence that this project will contribute significantly to finding solutions to transportation problems in Amman.

Mulki emphasised that the government has worked to strengthen partnership with the private sector in the implementation of government projects in accordance with the principle of financial leasing at a value exceeding JD200 million.

The prime minister pointed out that the reform measures initiated by the government last year contributed to reducing debt rates, adding that there will be a new law tackling tax evasion.

He also said that the value of government support in the budget of 2017 amounted to JD850 million, which Jordanians and non-Jordanians benefit from.