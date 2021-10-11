PM meets with Senate President, Lower House Speaker

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh meets the heads of the Senate and the House of Representatives and members of the permanent office on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Monday met separately with Senate President Faisal Fayez and Lower House Speaker Abdulmunim Oddat.

During separate meetings, Khasawneh underlined the government's commitment to cooperate with the two chambers to implement Royal directives in a way that serves national interests and meets the aspirations of Jordanians in various fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The premier also stressed the two chambers’ partnership to ensure the implementation of the propositions of the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System, mainly approving the two draft laws for political parties and elections and other relevant constitutional amendments.

The prime minister briefed the officials on his cabinet reshuffle, pointing out that the reshuffle is of "an economic nature", as a Ministry of Investment was created instead of the State Ministry for Investment Affairs. This aims to unify investment references and facilitate procedures for investors.

He also stressed that the government will put the economic aspect at the top of its priorities to help implement the priority programme it referred to His Majesty King Abdullah with the aim to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 repercussions.

Fayez stressed the Senate's keenness to sustain cooperation with the government in implementation of His Majesty's directives to serve the homeland and its citizens.

The Senate president also stressed the need to remove obstacles facing investors and expedite procedures to look into investment applications.

He called for unifying investment references and protecting investors through enforcing justice.

Oddat said that the coming phase will require the “highest degree of cooperation”, as the Jordanian state will enter its second centennial with "determination and consensus" to implement comprehensive reforms and continue to address national priorities.