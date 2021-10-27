PM receives 2020 NCHR report

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Wednesday received a copy of the 2020 annual report on human rights in the Kingdom.

Issued by the National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR), the report includes observations on the human rights situation in the Kingdom and a set of recommendations.

During his meeting with NCHR Chairman of the Board of Trustees Irhail Gharaibeh, who handed the report, the premier highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting human rights and building on the Kingdom’s achievements in this arena.

Gharaibeh reviewed the main aspects of the report, calling for taking the required measures to follow up on the recommendations.