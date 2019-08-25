PM says gov’t adopting structural reform rather than ‘painkiller policy’

AMMAN — The government does not adopt “painkiller policies” when addressing economic challenges, but works based on a structural reform approach, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Sunday.

During a meeting with the president and members of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Razzaz added that it is the government’s duty to revise laws, standards and procedures in a way that can serve the commercial sector, “an important pillar of the national economy”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The premier pointed out that problems are arising in the country’s taxation system due to relying on indirect levies, noting that the government seeks to address such faults through relying more on direct taxes as part of a “fair and progressive tax system”. He said the results of recent taxation measures will not be immediate, and require waiting till the end of the year to be evaluated.

Responding to inquiries about recent incidents in Ramtha, Razzaz said that “reality requires wisdom from all parties involved”, stressing that Jordan is a state of law and protecting borders is a national priority.

The premier emphasised his confidence in Jordan’s ability to overcome the economic difficulties and challenges it currently faces, saying that there is “no doubt” the Kingdom can surmount challenges through action and partnership that is based on “positive evaluation”, according to Petra.

For his part, JCC President Nael Kabariti highlighted the need for finding solutions to pressing challenges that face the commercial sector in the Kingdom, noting that coordination between the JCC and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has witnessed progress in decision-making.

