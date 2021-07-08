PM tours Jaber border crossing, Al Hassan Industrial Estate

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh visits a factory during a tour of Al Hassan Industrial Estate in Ramtha, Irbid, on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Thursday visited Al Hassan Industrial Estate (HEI) in Irbid and the Jaber border crossing with Syria prior to its reopening.

At the Jaber border crossing, Khasawneh directed Interior Minister Mazen Faraiah to stop the back-to-back shipment protocol as soon as possible to ease the flow of goods, stressing the importance of abiding by precautionary health measures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The premier also issued directives to increase the number of arrivals via the Jaber border crossing to 500 passengers within two weeks, and to allow all nationalities to leave the Kingdom through the border crossing with Syria with no prior approval from the Interior Ministry.

He also highlighted the need to implement these measures at the Karamah border crossing with Iraq, as well.

The premier instructed Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Al Kasabi to expedite all measures related to logistical requirements and infrastructure and highlighted the need for a specific timeframe and steps to help reopen the border crossing at full capacity.

Also on Thursday, Khasawneh visited Al Hassan Industrial Estate (HIE) in Irbid.

The premier, during a visit to Al Durra Group for Food Industries, said that the industry sector is a key partner to overcome the recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government is working on an economic plan that will be referred to His Majesty King Abdullah within weeks, he said, adding that the plan will include projects with clear objectives and funding within specific time tables that the government will implement within 24 months, Petra added.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Durra Group, Adnan Ninn, briefed the gathering on Al Durra’s operations since 1979 that have provided jobs for almost 700 workers, mainly Jordanians.

The chairman added that the company sustains the work of 10,000 agricultural, transport and marketing workers. He also pointed out that the company exports its products to 95 different countries, under the label “made in Jordan”.

The PM also visited the Classic Fashion Apparel Industry. The garment company, established in 2003, now includes 19 factories in Ramtha, Tafileh, Karak, Ajloun and the Jordan Valley and provides jobs for nearly 5,000 Jordanian workers.

The company plans to build six new factories in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, which would create about 3,000 jobs, and a factory in the Mafraq development zone, an investment with an estimated value of $100 million.

During a meeting with private sector representatives on the obstacles in their work, Khasawneh said that the government pays sufficient attention to their calls and demands.