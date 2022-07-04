PM visits Tawjihi halls

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Monday checked on students of the General Secondary Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) in two halls for boys and girls in Amman's Muqabalein.

During his visit to exam halls, Khasawneh exchanged talks with students on the exams and procedures taken by the Education Ministry to ensure flexibility, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh, accompanied by Education Minister Wajih Owais, praised stakeholders' efforts to ensure the exam is conducted with "complete integrity and impartiality", commending the role of the Public Security Directorate in maintaining security.

Owais said that the third day of Tawjihi is “going well and smoothly”, and that most questions are within students’ capabilities.