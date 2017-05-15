Police use app to receive festive firing tips

By JT - May 15,2017 - Last updated at May 15,2017

AMMAN — The Public Security Department (PSD) on Monday urged people to report festive firing through a designated WhatsApp number 0797911911, the PSD said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In previous years, the PSD worked through its field teams to implement various strategic plans to stop the phenomenon of shooting at weddings and other social events, which caused loss of life and material damage, according to the statement.

Citizens’ support of police work has had a significant effect on curbing the phenomenon, the PSD said, noting that many people have started to refrain from attending events involving festive firing and even directly reported violators.

Police said that people could use the WhatsApp number to send their comments and observations to the command and control centre on other behaviours or incidents.

The department also said that dealing with complaints will be “extremely” secretive and the identities of those who send complaints will remain anonymous.