Political parties recommend adding Kingdom-level list to Election Law

AMMAN — A group of 24 political parties has presented a number of recommendations to be considered for the 2019 amendments to the Election Law.

A preparatory committee designated to represent the parties in question announced the suggestions, which include implementing a two-list system, whereby one is a “national list” on which candidates run on the level of the Kingdom, and the other is a “local list” on a district level, noting that elections would occur on the basis of open list proportional representation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

If implemented, the recommendations would allow individuals to vote for one candidate from each list, in addition to having the chance to select any candidate from the running lists.

Other recommendations include designating a minimum 30 per cent of the Lower House’s seats to the national candidates, noting that national lists are formed from political parties or coalitions.

Nominees from either of the two lists cannot withdraw from the list they ran under should they win, the recommendations stipulate, adding that if a winning candidate choose to withdraw, the winning seat would be passed on to the candidate with the second-highest votes on the winning list.

The parties recommended maintaining the assignment of seats for Christians, Circassians and Chechens in all districts, in accordance with the law, adding that a single seat is assigned to a female nominee from each governorate.

Under the current Election Law, women are guaranteed 15 seats in the 130-seat Lower House.

Parties from all hues signed the recommendations, including the National Congress Party and the Islamic Reform Front, according to Petra.