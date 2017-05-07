Power delegation basis of development — Prince Hassan

By JT - May 07,2017 - Last updated at May 07,2017

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan, president of the Arab Thought Forum (ATF) on Sunday attended a lecture titled “Empowerment and Power Delegation for Citizenship”.

During the lecture, held at the Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST), the prince delivered a speech, in which he stressed that education is a human right and the basis of human and community development, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He emphasised the importance of a clear vision and a joint action by all stakeholders to establish an environment facilitating creativity and human development. He called for supporting a concept of citizenship that accepts religious and cultural diversity on the basis of individual empowerment and power delegation.

Prince Hassan noted that education should help spread humanitarian values, knowledge and skills that promote the respect of human rights, social justice, equality, environmental sustainability and peace.

He also called for commitment to citizenship where citizens are considered equal, regardless of their culture, religion and race, noting that diverse societies contribute to a stronger nation.

JUST President Omar Jarrah, professors and officials attended the lecture.