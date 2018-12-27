Premier, high-profile delegation due in Iraq to discuss cooperation

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, accompanied by a ministerial delegation, will visit Iraq on Friday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The premier will meet with his Iraqi counterpart, Adel Abdul Mahdi, during the visit to discuss future cooperation in various political and economic fields, aiming to further both countries’ mutual interests.

The prime minister and the accompanying delegation will also hold expanded discussions with the Iraqi side to discuss the means of achieving economic integration between the two countries, increasing the volume of trade exchange, measures to activate trade routes and completing the oil pipeline’s construction and oil imports.

Improving the level of cooperation in industry and investment and the exchange of expertise and competencies are also on the meeting’s agenda, according to Petra.

The delegation includes Minister of Transport and Minister of Municipal Affairs Walid Masri, Minister of Finance Ezzeddine Kanakrieh, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri, Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati and Minister of ICT Muthana Gharaibeh.

The visit is part of the government’s efforts to expand the prospects of cooperation and exchange with neighbouring countries, thus contributing to supporting the national economy and enabling it to overcome challenges and reach self-reliance, according to Petra.