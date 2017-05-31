By JT - May 31,2017 - Last updated at May 31,2017

AMMAN — The government on Wednesday decided to lower the prices of 90-octane gasoline, kerosene and diesel by JD0.1, while maintaining the price of 95-octane gasoline and gas cylinders unchanged for June.

The government’s decision, which went into effect on June 1, was taken in accordance with the recommendations of the Fuel Pricing Committee, which said that the price of a barrel of crude oil dropped from $52.53 in April to $50.48 in May, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the decision, kerosene and diesel will be sold at JD0.480 per litre, down from JD0.490, marking a 2.08 per cent drop.

The cost of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will drop by 1.48 per cent, to be sold in June at JD0.665, down from JD0.675 in May, while a litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will continue selling for the same price of JD0.890.

A government committee meets monthly to adjust fuel prices to correspond with changes in oil prices on the international market.

The committee noted that the price of gas cylinders will remain unchanged at JD7, despite a real-term increase to JD7.4.

Prices of oil derivatives on the local market are calculated based on international prices, with the addition of other costs such as shipment, handling and taxes.

All derivatives are subject to a JD0.006 stamp fee, in addition to other fixed fees related to transport, storage and insurance costs.