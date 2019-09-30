Prince Hassan urges revival of Arab renaissance

By JT - Sep 30,2019 - Last updated at Sep 30,2019

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan, president of the Arab Thought Forum (ATF), on Monday called for the revival of Arab renaissance towards achieving development.

Prince Hassan, during a meeting with a number of Iraqi community figures in Jordan organised by Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine Safia Talib Al Suhail, drew attention to Arabs' need for self-evaluation, highlighting the brain drain phenomenon and its impact on Arab countries.

He added that conditions are ripe for addressing the stability of “Mashreq” (eastern Arab world), calling for forming a Mashreq team to bolster the concept of serving the public good.

Mashreq's stability and rebuilding require a multilateral approach based on integration and cohesion, rather than differences, bearing in mind the region’s level of endurance, he added.

The prince also urged the gathering to move from a typological approach to a holistic one that takes into account host and affected communities alike, which bolsters Arab citizenship.

To achieve integration, Prince Hassan also called on all active sides to enter into dialogue to deepen understanding and mutual respect, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

For her part, the Iraqi ambassador highlighted the development of Jordanian-Iraqi ties in various fields.

HRH Princess Sumaya and ATF Secretary General Mohammad Abu Hammour also attended the meeting.