Prince Mired honours winners of disability sensitive reporting competition

HH Prince Mired poses for a group photo with the winners of the 'Address Me Objectively' media competition on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HH Prince Mired, president of the Higher Council for the Affairs of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), on Wednesday honoured the winners of the "Address Me Objectively" competition.

The disability sensitive reporting competition was launched in 2021 to encourage media professionals to create objective media materials that deal with disability from a perspective different from “stereotypical weakness or super heroes”, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The prince, during the ceremony, highlighted the role of the media in changing stereotypes of people with disabilities and shedding light on their experiences and contributions in their field of work, as well as the challenges they face.