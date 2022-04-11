Princess Basma highlights importance of instilling leadership skills in youth

HRH Princess Basma attends an iftar banquet hosted by the Goodwill Campaign for the volunteers in youth and community support committees of Maan and Tafileh development centres on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma on Sunday attended an iftar banquet hosted by the Goodwill Campaign for the volunteers in youth and community support committees of Maan and Tafileh development centres affiliated with the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD).

During the event, which witnessed the participation of a number of underprivileged families, the princess was briefed on the committees’ plans during the holy month of Ramadan.

Talks also covered the initiatives in Maan and Tafileh to enhance youth involvement in community service, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday.

The princess expressed pride in the efforts of the JOHUD’s development centres across the Kingdom, highlighting the importance of the centres’ programmes and initiatives that aim to hone young people’s skills to assume leadership roles.

She also expressed the fund’s keenness to further focus on women and young people, a major enabler for creating productive societies.

During the ceremony, head of youth committee in Tafileh Shrouq Hamaideh briefed the gathering on the digital law clinic initiative, the first clinic that aims to introduce direct control over cyberspace, as well as to keep youth abreast of everything new related to digital media.

The event also reviewed the “Let’s go to Tafileh” and STEM initiatives.

“Let’s go to Tafileh” aims to promote the governorate’s tourist, archaeological and environmental sites through developing e-content to be presented to decision makers.

The STEM initiative aims to bridge the gap in children’s learning of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in Tafileh, and offer them training over the use of educational robots and virtual reality glasses.