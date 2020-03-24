Princess Muna lauds efforts of healthcare personnel in virus fight

AMMAN — HRH Princess Muna, president of the Jordanian Nursing Council and patron for nursing and midwifery in the eastern Mediterranean region, has praised nurses, midwives and emergency service providers for their efforts during these difficult times brought about by the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

Commending their “vital role”, the princess in a letter to medics said:

“Dear nurses, midwives, doctors and workers in hospitals, health facilities and emergency services, I would like to extend thanks for your efforts and wonderful performance of your duties, as well as your vital role in these hard times, which are appreciated by His Majesty King Abdullah.

I want to extend my sympathy to you and your families, as well as to express pride in your service of the members of society to maintain the country’s security and safety.

You are all a source of pride. May God protect and bless you; your health and safety is a priority for all of us.”