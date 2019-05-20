Professional associations to organise national forum in June

By JT - May 20,2019 - Last updated at May 20,2019

AMMAN — The Professional Associations Council on Sunday said that it will organise a national forum in June to discuss all challenges facing the Kingdom and ways to address them.

Council President Ahmed Zoubi said the professional associations forum will be discussing all political, economic, cultural and educational challenges facing the country, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.

In press remarks following a council meeting on Sunday, Zoubi, who is also president of the Jordan Engineers Association, said that ad hoc committees have been formed to prepare working papers to be discussed during the upcoming forum.

He added that President of the Jordan Bar Association Mazen Irsheidat will head the committee tasked with preparing the political papers, while Ibrahim Tarawneh, president of the Jordan Dental Association and Mahmoud Dmour, head of the Jordanian Writers Association, will head the committees that will prepare the economic and cultural working papers.

Zoubi also said that a working paper on the US administration's peace plan for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the so-called “deal of the century", will be discussed during the forum, the statement said.

Zoubi also voiced the council's support for His Majesty King Abdullah's position on the "deal of the century".