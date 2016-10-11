Programme enables university students to organise, lead campaigns within their communities

AMMAN — Yousef Ahmad, an English language student, did not have much political knowledge when he first entered university.

But after taking part in a youth leadership programme, Usharek+ (I participate), the 23-year-old is now savvy about the political and legislative affairs of Jordan, and has the confidence to speak up, he said.

"The programme gave us the chance to tackle an issue that is related to the local community," Ahmad told The Jordan Times during the graduation ceremony.

Alongside 22 fellow students, Ahmad initiated a campaign dubbed "She is a victim, not a gift", tackling Article 308 of the Penal Code, which cancels the punishment of a rapist who marries his victim.

"I wanted to be part of this project to show the whole world that young people are capable of achieving something positive for the country," he added.

A total of 327 students from 18 Jordanian universities graduated from the programme at Ras Al Ain Gallery in downtown Amman on Tuesday, showcasing their campaigns to more than 200 guests from various organisations and universities, organisers said in a statement.

Usharek+ is organised by the National Democratic Institute, with support from USAID, and implemented in 25 universities across Jordan, the statement said.

Sultan Omari, a youth programme coordinator at Al Zaytoonah University of Jordan, said the programme aimed to engage young people in work within their communities, encourage them to take part in elections and raise their political awareness.

In the first stage of the programme, Ana Oshark, participants join discussion groups to talk about various topics including politics, human rights, elections and political parties, said Omari.

Usharek+ is the second part of the project, he said, explaining that during this practical stage, participants learn to organise and manage campaigns.

"Most of the private and public universities took part in this,” he said, adding that students from several universities joined forces for some campaigns.

Before launching the campaigns, students conduct intensive research to collect as much information as possible on their subject of choice.

Since 2012, more than 1,300 students have graduated from the Usharek+ programme, the statement said.

Sama Khraisat, 22, said she worked side by side with nine other students to launch a campaign to highlight the issue of tuition fees at her university.

The campaign, “Our fees are one”, aimed at unifying tuition fees for different courses “because you can see a student who studies pharmacology pay JD110 [per credit hour] more than the student who studies psychology, who pays JD40", said Khraisat.