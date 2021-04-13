Programme launched to support engineering entrepreneurship

AMMAN — The Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) launched a programme titled “Mubadirun Muhandisun”, with the aim to support engineering entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.

Khaled Nassar, JEA member and programme officer, said that JEA’s Engineers Entrepreneurs Centre launched this programme, in order to support entrepreneurial engineers, by incubating their startup businesses and providing coaching.

“This programme focuses on projects and ideas that are in their pre-seed and seed stages,” Nassar told The Jordan Times.

He added that the programme is part of an agreement with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, to allocate one of the ministry’s knowledge stations as an incubator for JEA’s members in Marj Al Hamam area.

“In partnership with Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC), coaching will be provided, with the aim of helping engineering entrepreneurs substantially grow their startups,” Nassar said.

The engineering sector in Jordan faces many challenges and difficulties, especially amid the current coronavirus pandemic, Nassar noted. He pointed out that significant numbers of engineers cannot find employment opportunities.

“The JEA has placed more emphasis on entrepreneurship from the beginning of 2019, gearing towards making engineers who look for a job employers themselves,” Nassar said. Adding that the application for joining the programme will be announced soon.