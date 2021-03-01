Project launched to digitise gov’t payments

AMMAN — The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, via the World Bank Youth, Technology and Jobs Project, on Monday released the expression of interest (EOI) documents related to the project of digitalising government payments, which aims for a comprehensive management system of governmental collections.

The ministry said in a statement that it is working on the project together with the Central Bank of Jordan and the Ministry of Finance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The statement also highlighted the ministry’s intention to assess the local and global companies interested in taking part of the tender of the project in order to ensure that ministry’s standards are met as expressed in the EOI documents published on the ministry’s website.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh said that announcing the EOI is the first step in the tender process, which will allow interested companies to submit solutions and proposals, which are then used in the preparation of the tender, in accordance with global best practices.

The minister added that, through this project, the government is moving towards the development of a comprehensive digital government payment and away from the use of cash in governmental institutions. This will better serve the public and help to combat petty corruption, he added.

The ministry announced that the deadline for responding to the EOI is Sunday, March 14, Petra added.