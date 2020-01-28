Protesters decry 'Deal of the Century' outside US embassy in Amman

AMMAN — Public and party entities held a sit-in in front of the US embassy in Amman on Tuesday evening in protest against the "Deal of the Century", announced by US President Donald Trump.

Sit-in participants expressed the Jordanian and Palestinian peoples' rejection of the deal, stressing that they cannot give up Palestine and Jerusalem and its holy sites. The deal will fail, they said, no matter the strength of the state behind it, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The protesters urged Arab countries not to consider the deal as it would end in the destruction and demise of Arabs and contribute to further tension in the region if enacted.

Participants also called on Palestinians to unite, overcome their differences, prioritise the Palestinian cause and put an end to the conflict between Palestinian political movements, turning to reconciliation in light of "the difficult circumstances the cause is going through".

They pointed out that President Trump is seeking to further tamper with the security and stability of the region, and that the world must stand up to this unjust deal.

They affirmed the need for the Jordanian people to unite, facing all external threats and standing behind the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, who has affirmed Jordan’s rejection of the deal.

They recalled the sacrifices of the Arab Army on Palestinian lands, and in the battle of Karameh, which they fought in defence of the nation, and its dignity.

Signs and banners were raised during the sit-in reading: "We will drop all your deals and step on them", "Palestine is not for sale", "America is the head of terrorism", "your deal shall not pass" and "down with the deal of the century and its godfathers".